Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. grabs land east of Austin through a separate entity

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — Elon Musk’s tunneling startup The Boring Co. is using another entity to buy up land in the Bastrop area.

Property records filed with Bastrop County reveal that Gapped Bass LLC purchased 73 acres in May in Northwest Bastrop. Though that entity may not appear to have a direct connection to the tunneling company, Gapped Bass LLC is tied to top executives at The Boring Co., as well as the company’s Pflugerville address.

California-based The Boring Co. — which has grabbed global headlines for its unique approach to digging massive tunnels for transportation and shipping — has quietly created a presence in recent months in Central Texas, though the company’s plans for the area still aren’t entirely clear.

Job postings recently highlighted plans to develop an autonomous tunnel boring machine and mentioned the company’s research and development site in Bastrop, though specific details weren’t disclosed in the listing. These property records at least give some indication of how much space the company needs for its research and development operations.

Over the past year, Tesla CEO Musk has zeroed in on the Lone Star State — with the vehicle manufacturing company announcing last summer it would open its next gigafactory in the Del Valle area just outside of Austin.

The factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. It also will be a second U.S. factory for the Model Y small SUV.

Even further, Musk’s SpaceX has roots down in far south Texas, conducting several test flights for rockets from the area this year.

