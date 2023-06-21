ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Elgin Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Alley A, the police department said in a post on social media. Both victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

EPD said there is no danger to the public but asked residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious behavior to 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.