ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — As damaging tornadoes hit the Elgin area Monday evening, the city’s first responders sprang into action.

“I told the guys, prepare for the worst,” Elgin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marco Martinez said. “Be there and assist the people you come upon.”

This also included the Elgin Police Department and commander Gena Curtis.

“We were out in our community, looking at the areas that were impacted the most,” she explained. “Ensuring that nobody needed immediate medical attention.”

When the storm concluded the next morning, more than 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.

Electrical wires had fallen on both sides of U.S. Highway 290, forcing first responders to temporarily close the road.

“The damage to homes and the property is devastating,” Curtis said.

“There was one or two houses that I saw that were leveled completely off of their foundation,” Martinez said.

Despite the devastating damage, Elgin may have dodged a bullet.

“The tornado actually veered to the right of the town and kind of just made a half circle,” Martinez said.

Although three people were injured, there was no loss of life in the town of just over 10,000 residents.

“I’m extremely surprised, but so very happy that we’ve had no further injuries other than just the minor ones,” Curtis concluded.

As Elgin attempts to rebuild and recover, city officials are encouraging volunteers to help clean up the debris.