Elgin-area woman scammed by man pretending to be sheriff’s deputy

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a resident in the Elgin area says she was scammed by a man pretending to be a BCSO deputy — who tricked her into emptying her bank accounts.

According to BCSO, the woman was at her home when the man — displaying an unknown badge — approached and told her she needed to call another number because her information was being used without her knowledge.

She said that when she called, she was given instructions to put the money in her bank accounts onto gift cards/prepaid debit cards, then to give the person on the phone those card numbers.

This gave the scammer complete access to the money on the cards, BCSO says.

The suspect is described as white, about 6″ tall, muscular build, and with short blond/greyish hair. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt with tan pants. BCSO says he was driving a tan police-type car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, with a push bar and lights in front.

BCSO is reminding residents to never put money on a prepaid card for someone you don’t know. The sheriff’s office says it issues employees with identification cards and that if you’re unsure you can ask for their name and employee number and call dispatch or the main office to verify their employment.

You can also call 911 if you need.