BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Bastrop County Tuesday evening.

According to DPS, the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift, or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.

DPS did not have information about the number of people involved, the number of vehicles involved or the status of the investigation.

It said more information would be available later in the day Wednesday.