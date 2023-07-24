BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is investigating after a man died on FM 672 near Red Rock early Sunday morning.

According to DPS, deputies with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office found the man’s body in the middle of the road after arresting the driver of a Toyota.

DPS said the man was a passenger in the Toyota.

DPS said the driver was arrested on what it called “separate offenses.” KXAN emailed for more details from DPS about why the driver was arrested.

According to DPS, no vehicles were found with damage to indicate the man who died was struck.

DPS said the man who died lived in Lockhart.

Red Rock is 28 miles southeast of Austin.