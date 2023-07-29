BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials identified a man who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run Sunday near FM 672 in Bastrop County.

The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Cesar Bosco Mendoza, of Lockhart, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said troopers responded to a call regarding a deceased pedestrian and said a preliminary investigation indicated a Bastrop County sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a man, later identified as Mendoza, in the roadway.

Officials said Mendoza appeared to have possibly been struck by a hit-and-run vehicle.

According to DPS, the investigation was ongoing, and no more details were available at the time.