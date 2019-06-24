Dog stolen from Bastrop County shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after four dogs disappeared from the Austin Animal Center, another dog has gone missing from a shelter — this one in Bastrop County.

The dog, described as an adult male, white and blue pitbull and terrier mix, was allegedly stolen between close of business hours on Saturday and opening hours on Sunday, according to Bastrop official Ashley Hermans.

“The grounds were broken into including each of our three kennel buildings in an effort to find the dog,” officials wrote in an email to KXAN. “The lock securing the kennel was also cut.”

Officials say the missing dog was up for adoption after completing the “stray hold” at the shelter. He was to be sterilized before leaving per shelter policy and state law.

Bastrop officials believe their case is unrelated to the missing dogs in Austin.