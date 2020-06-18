DEVELOPING: AFD, Austin Bomb Squad assisting at Bastrop location

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As COVID-19 cases surge in Central Texas, the demand for plasma from recovering patients is also on the rise. 150 Central Texans recovering from COVID-19 have already donated their plasma to be used in a treatment called Convalescent Plasma Treatment that could help treat sick patients. “Normally, week to week, we’ve been sending out forty to sixty units (of plasma) a week,” says Nick Canedo with We Are Blood, Central Texas’ blood donation center. “In the last seven days alone we have sent out 120 units.”

Convalescent Plasma is filled with virus fighting antibodies. It is plasma that is transferred from a recovering COVID-19 patient to a sick one. The treatment has been used for over a century on everything from SARS to Ebola.