AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after allegations of abuse at a Bastrop facility meant to help young victims of sex trafficking gained national attention, Texas lawmakers met to discuss the state’s foster care system.

The state and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have been under fire for years, facing criticism and even a federal lawsuit over the treatment of children in the facilities and foster homes DFPS oversees. A document filed in federal court and an emergency hearing called by the judge overseeing that lawsuit initially revealed the ongoing investigation at the Bastrop facility.

Amid the investigation, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick established the Senate Special Committee on Child Protective Services to look into these allegations and other issues with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

According to a press release from his office, “If DFPS cannot protect vulnerable children, we need to clean house, top to bottom.”

The special committee, chaired by Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), met on Thursday and is expected to report its findings to the Senate by Dec. 1, 2022.

Background on the investigation at The Refuge

On March 10, a letter from a DFPS employee was filed with the court, in the ongoing federal case, stating that the agency became aware of reports from The Refuge for DMST (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking) on January 24. According to that letter, one of the reports detailed how a former employee, who was working at the ranch at the time, allegedly sold nude photos of two youths in their care, then used the money to buy illegal drugs and alcohol to give to the youth.

One day after that letter was filed with the court, Judge Janis Jack called an emergency hearing about the contents of the letter. According to the hearing transcript, the judge called on DFPS for the names of the “alleged perpetrators” and more details on background checks at the facility.

“This is a system that remains broken,” she said.

That day, The Refuge confirmed two of its residents made that first report on Jan. 24, and a former employee is being investigated by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. The Refuge also said the employee allegedly involved was immediately fired. However, it pushed back on several claims in the letter filed with the court and emphasized that its other employees “immediately” reported the reports to the state and local law enforcement.

Governor Greg Abbott called on the Texas Rangers to investigate.

On March 16, the head of DPS sent a letter to the Governor with its “initial findings” of the Ranger’s investigation. The letter stated that the investigation had found “no evidence” girls at The Refuge were sexually abused or trafficked while at the shelter, but it confirmed investigations into two different incidents are ongoing.

The letter from DPS also noted its investigation found “material inaccuracies” and information “that had not been properly verified” in the letter from DFPS filed with the federal court, regarding the reports at the facility.