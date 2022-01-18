LIVE: Crews work to put out ‘very active’ wildfire in Bastrop County, nearby residents evacuated

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — Crews are working to put out a “very active” wildfire in Bastrop County and nearby residents are being asked to evacuate.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to area of 100 Park Road 1A. Crews were working to put out the Rolling Pines Fire, which is an estimated 630 acres and 0% contained as of 4:40 p.m. Thirty families have been evacuated, said Lyndsey Schroeder, executive assistant to the Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape.

As of 4:45 p.m., she also confirmed an evacuation shelter or location has not yet been established.

As of 2:55 p.m., Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said residents in the Pine Hill Drive neighborhood are being asked to evacuate. As of 3:20 p.m., residents along Pine Tree Loop, Linda Lane and Lisa Lane were also being asked to evacuate.

An anxious property owner watches smoke rise near #RollingPines fire in #Bastop County — Updates to come on ⁦@KXAN_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/55FTL8vOFf — Daniel Marin KXAN (@DanielMarinKXAN) January 18, 2022

As of 4:05 p.m., crews reported the fire has moved along Power Plant Road toward South Shore Lake Bastrop. Bluebonnet officials also reported its network is currently unavailable due to the fire, with outages reported throughout the area.

Road closures are in place at State Highway 21 South Shore Lake Bastrop and East State Highway 21.

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (Courtesy Lindsay Weeks)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (Courtesy Lindsay Weeks)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Aviation resources have been ordered to assist, the Forest Service said.

Travis County confirmed that STAR Flight was assisting with fire suppression.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said it was doing a prescribed burn in the area at Bastrop State Park earlier Tuesday, along Park Road 1C.

This fire sparked in the same area as a deadly fire in 2011 that became the most destructive in Texas history. It burned for 55 days, destroyed 1,600 homes and burned 32,000 acres. That fire started in September, sparked by tree limbs that snapped and hit power lines, and was made worse by strong winds.

This is a developing story, check back with KXAN for updates.