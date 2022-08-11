Firefighters are responding to a fire near Old Antioch Road in Bastrop County August 11, 2022. Photo: Ron Clark

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Nine homes have been evacuated as emergency crews respond to a growing brushfire in Bastrop County.

At this time, the evacuations are precautionary, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. Anyone evacuating should call 512-521-3001 if they need help with lodging or livestock.

The fire, named the Pine Pond Fire, is estimated to be 50 acres and started in the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. It’s slowly moving south/southeast. It’s estimated to be 5% contained.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said dozers and hand crews are working on containment lines.

Multiple agencies were called to help, including the Texas A&M Forest Service.

