Counterfeit shirts en route to Bastrop had explicit message to share, CBP says

Suspected counterfeit shirts were en route to Bastrop, TX. (Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Counterfeit shirts en route to Bastrop were intercepted by Customs and Border Protection, and they had quite a message to share.

The shirts were intercepted by the CBP New Orleans field office at a port in Memphis.

According to a spokesperson, the 25 counterfeit Lacoste shirts were heading to Bastrop from Michoacan, Mexico.

The tags that were on the shirt, however, had a colorful message for Americans. A QR code on the tag directs consumers to a site that boasts the title “F— USA.”

The shirts were selected for an “intensive exam” and were determined to be counterfeit based on their routing, low value and incorrect appearance, CBP said.