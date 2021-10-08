Counterfeit shirts en route to Bastrop had explicit message to share, CBP says

Bastrop County

by: KXAN Staff

Suspected counterfeit shirts were en route to Bastrop, TX. (Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Counterfeit shirts en route to Bastrop were intercepted by Customs and Border Protection, and they had quite a message to share.

The shirts were intercepted by the CBP New Orleans field office at a port in Memphis.

According to a spokesperson, the 25 counterfeit Lacoste shirts were heading to Bastrop from Michoacan, Mexico.

The tags that were on the shirt, however, had a colorful message for Americans. A QR code on the tag directs consumers to a site that boasts the title “F— USA.”

Suspected counterfeit shirts were en route to Bastrop, TX. (Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection)
The shirts were selected for an “intensive exam” and were determined to be counterfeit based on their routing, low value and incorrect appearance, CBP said.

