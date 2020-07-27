Confederate monuments outside Bastrop County courthouse to be removed

A confederate monument outside the Bastrop County courthouse that will be removed after a vote July 27, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Monuments with ties to the Confederacy that sit outside the Bastrop County courthouse will be removed after a commissioners court vote Monday.

Four of the five commissioners voted to relocate two monuments, while one person abstained from the vote.

The first monument is a granite obelisk dedicated to the Confederate soldiers of Bastrop County. The United Daughters of the Confederacy put it up in 1910.

The second is a monument to Maj. Joseph D. Sayers, who was from the area and an officer in the Confederate Army who was later elected governor of Texas. The monument, according to the resolution Judge Paul Pape brought before the court, “praises Sayer’s efforts promoting the mission and goals of the Confederacy during the Civil war, including the expansion of slavery.”

The county plans to relocate the monuments and a committee will be formed to decide where they should go. The commissioners also plan to seek private funding to help pay for the monuments’ relocation.

Bastrop County Commissioners Court (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Last month, residents rallied for the monuments to be removed and started an online petition, which as of Monday had more than 9,000 signatures.