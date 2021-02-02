Boil water notice issued for Aqua Water Supply customers in Lake Thunderbird area

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for some Aqua Water Supply near Lake Thunderbird, which is just outside of Smithville.

The water company said the affected areas include Arrowhead Drive before Commanche Drive, Thunderbird Drive, Tomahawk Drive, Spear Drive, Natchez Drive and Pawnee Court.

Area covered under boil water notice (Aqua Water Supply Corporation Photo)

The notice comes after Aqua Water Supply said sections of its system experienced low pressure due to a water main break. This happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, harmful bacteria and microbes may have getting into the water system. They’re working to make repairs, then the system will be flushed with chlorinated water, Aqua Water Supply said.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a “vigorous” boil and then boiled for two minutes prior to consumption. You can also buy bottled water as a replacement for the time being.

Aqua Water Supply also asks customers to minimize water usage until the notice is called off — the company will notify you again through the phone and local media when the water is safe.