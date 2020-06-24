Boil water notice issued for Aqua Water customers in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for Aqua Water customers after a water-main break may have allowed harmful bacteria into the water system Wednesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says.

The boil water notice is for areas south of Farm to Market Road 812, along State Highway 21 West and includes Caldwell Road, St. Mary’s Road, Laredo Drive and the Elm Forest subdivision. The notice is also for anyone living in this area and is currently out of water.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use to destroy potential bacteria. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to Aqua Water.

Aqua Water is also asking customers to minimize water usage. Aqua will notify customers once the issue is resolved.