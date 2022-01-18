Boil water notice in effect for east Bastrop County

Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Aqua Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice Tuesday for an area in eastern Bastrop County after a water main break caused low pressure in the system.

Those who live in the portion of Zone Five between North Farm to Market Road 2104 and U.S. Highway 290 East from west of the Bastrop and Lee County line to St. Delight Road need to boil their water before drinking it, cooking with it or using it to make ice.

map showing the portion of Zone Five between North Farm to Market Road 2104 and U.S. Highway 290 East from west of the Bastrop and Lee County line to St. Delight Road where people need to boil their water
Those in portions of Zone Five should boil their water as of Jan. 18 (Aqua Water Supply Photo)

“If you live in this area and are out of water, you are part of this boil water notice,” the company added in a release.

It also said people should work to minimize using water.

Before using the water, make sure to bring it to a boil and keep it there for at least two minutes, then let it cool. People can also buy bottled water instead or get it from somewhere outside the boil water notice area

A water main break around 5 a.m. Tuesday caused the pressure in Aqua Water Supply’s system to decrease, which could have let harmful microbes in the supply, so it issued this notice out of an abundance of caution. It says once the repair is complete and the system is restored, it plans to flush it with chlorinated water. Then, it will test it to make sure the water is safe to drink.

Aqua Water Supply said customers can expect to find out when the boil water notice is lifted from phone messages, local media and cable channel 1.

