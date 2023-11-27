ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a 7-year-old boy who went missing in Bastrop County on Sunday was found in a pond near his house.

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Castellanos-Carreon’s parents noticed he was missing around 2:43 p.m. Sunday and immediately began searching for him.

After finding signs that Jesus may have gone into a large pond near their residence, the parents called 911.

BCSO and first responders from several other agencies went to the area and began an air, water and ground search. The water rescue team from the Austin Police Department located Jesus’ body in the pond at 7:50 p.m.

The water temperature was 56 degrees, and crews found his body in five feet of water.

Responding agencies included Elgin police, the Elgin Fire Department, North Bastrop Fire Department, Bastrop Fire Department, Heart of the Pines Fire Department, Department of Public Safety for air support, Round Rock police, Austin police, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 and Judge Cindy Allen.