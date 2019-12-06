Bluebonnet Electric Co-op enacts small rate reduction

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Customers of Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative might see a little dip in their bill moving forward.

The electric company lowered rates beginning with bills mailed Dec. 1, and while the savings aren’t huge, it will still save customers about $2.50 per month for those that use an average of 1,200 kilowatt hours per month.

“Everyone at Bluebonnet works very hard to control costs,” Bluebonnet board chairman Ben Flencher said. “Rate reductions like this are especially beneficial when we can do so while maintaining the same high level of reliability and outstanding service to our members and communities.”

Bluebonnet says weather is the biggest factor in energy consumption for residential consumers.