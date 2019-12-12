BCSO needs help finding man accused of robbing Elgin convenience store at gunpoint

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating a man seen on store surveillance robbing the Elgin Travel Center convenience store in Elgin at gunpoint.

A view of the man as seen on surveillance video (BCSO)

According to BCSO, the robbery happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The suspect is described as a young black man with short hair wearing a green jacket with a hoodie, torn blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information or questions, you’re asked to call (512) 549-5085 or email kevin.little@co.bastrop.tx.us.