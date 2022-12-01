ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made in connection to the murder of a woman found dead near Elgin in November.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said the suspect arrested was Casey Bailey.

KXAN requested arrest records for Bailey and the incident report, but officials said the documents were sealed.

According to BCSO, deputies received a 911 call saying there was a body beside the road near the Elgin area. The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan.

BCSP said Bailey was charged with murder in Sullivan’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for any updates.