BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found dead in a hole, a spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

The Austin Fire Department confirmed it responded to a recovery at a hole on New Trail near County Road 461. AFD said the hole is filled with hydrogen sulfide or sewer gas.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found dead in a hole on Wednesday, Aug. 9. | Andy Way/KXAN News

AFD said it has to ventilate the hole before anyone can go down there.

The scene is still active, AFD said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.