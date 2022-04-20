BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after the body of a 37-year-old man was found on the side of a highway east of Elgin.

BCSO said Leslie Loving was found on April 1 on the side of U.S. Highway 290 just east of Elgin. Loving’s death is currently being investigated, officials said.

Anyone with information about what happened to Loving is asked to contact the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office at 512-549-5100.

BCSO said Loving is survived by his parents, siblings and children.

No other details were released.