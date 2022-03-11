Bastrop’s The Refuge responds to trafficking victims abuse investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bastrop facility whose mission is to help sex trafficking survivors held a press conference Friday to address concerns related to investigations of abuse there. The facility said reports of the number of active investigations are not accurate.

The Refuge for DMST (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking) held a conference in Austin to “address some misinformaton and be as transparent as we can be, considering both the need to protect the children’s privacy and the open investigations.”

The Refuge leaders addressed two specific investigations related to the firing of staffers, one an “exploitation” event and another regarding a “flight” event.

While details shared by leaders was slim, four staffers were fired as a result from both events. In the “exploitation” event, leaders said a resident has expressed concern to a resident director regarding exploitation claims. One staff member was fired as a result and is under investigation. According to officials, no one has been arrested in this event.

A court document filed to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services detailed how a former employee, who was working at the ranch at the time, allegedly sold nude photos of two youths in their care, then used money to bul illegal drugs and alcohol to give to the youth.

In the “flight” event, Refuge leaders said three staff members helped a girl, who was a witness in a federal case, leave the facility. According to leaders, one staff member lied directly to a federal officer during the incident, which is the one charge and arrest that has been listed. The three staff members involved were fired.

The Refuge leaders refuted the claim in the filed court document that there were eight victims alleging human trafficking by the same ex-employee.