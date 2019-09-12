Bastrop workshop aims to connect rural small business owners with resources

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Rural small business owners in Central Texas have an opportunity to learn how to grow their businesses during a Thursday morning workshop in Bastrop.

“The workshop is an interactive, hands-on event designed to connect rural small business owners and entrepreneurs with resource providers, such as business lenders, business-oriented non-profits, and local, regional, state and federal agencies, to help them start and strengthen their businesses,” according to a release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

The workshop will be jointly hosted by the Texas Economic Development Division in the Office of the Governor, the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Small business owners truly are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea have long written the story of Texas.”

The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bastrop Convention and Exhibit Center at 1408 Chestnut Street. For more information and to register, visit this link