Bastrop Sheriff’s Office asks for public help finding woman missing for over a month

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance tracking down a missing woman whose family has not seen her in about a month.

Deputies say 32-year-old Maria Rangel was last seen near the area of Rangel Road in Cedar Creek. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Her family says the last time they saw her was around the end of August and the beginning of September. Investigators say she is known to hang out at the Stony Point subdivision or the Timber Creek area.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement or Inv. Brown at 512-549-5034.