Bastrop rally, petition calls for removal of Confederate statues at courthouse

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — An online petition aims to remove Confederate monuments at the Bastrop County Courthouse while people rallied near the courthouse Monday in support of the monuments’ removal.

People at the rally are asking the Bastrop County Commissioners to take up the topic. Congressional candidate Mike Siegel attended the event, saying in a statement that “people shouldn’t have to walk past Confederate monuments to access basic public services or vote.”

As of Monday night, more than 4,800 people have signed the petition on Change.org. The petition is seeking 5,000 signatures.

The petition, directed at Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape and the Bastrop County Commissioners, says “Confederate monuments were built and given places of honor in public spaces. These symbols of white supremacy have always been memorials to the cause of slavery and the denial of humanity to Black people. Now they are being weaponized to rally white supremacists. We have the power to diffuse these modern-day lynch mobs by removing these statues altogether, instead of giving white supremacists a rally point.”

The petition added — “removing all Confederate monuments would be one step among many in sending the message that we are no longer honoring white supremacy at a societal level.”