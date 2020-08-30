Bastrop police investigate shooting of 19-year-old man

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in Bastrop Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Bastrop Police Department.

Officers responded to a shot’s fired call around 3:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Magnolia Street. Once on the scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was flown to Dell Seton Medical Center and is still being evaluated by medical staff as of Saturday night.

Bastrop police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public. The incident is an active criminal investigation.