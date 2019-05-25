Bastrop PD warns about scam phone calls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The TRACED Act, which aims to crack down on illegal robocalls, passed in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, May 23, 2019. ( KOIN )

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Police Department is warning residents that it has received reports from residents that they've gotten suspicious phone calls.

According to BPD, the caller will identify themselves as a City of Bastrop police officer before asking about overdue loans and demanding payments be made. The caller reportedly threatens the receiver with arrest if they don't pay.

BPD is reminding residents that no police officer will ever contact a citizen in reference to overdue loans or demand monetary payment.

If you have received phone calls or fallen victim to any phone scam, you're asked to call your area police.