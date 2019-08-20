Bastrop officials seek armed robbery suspect whose car was also seen in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bastrop County officials are asking for help to identify a man they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint last Sunday. His car was later seen in Austin.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m. on August 11, the man walked into the Bastrop Travel Center Shell Station at 1305 West State Highway 71 in Bastrop.

He walked around the gas station until all the customers left, police wrote. Then, police say he pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and robbed the store.

Image from Bastrop County Sheriff's Office

Image from Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office

Image from Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office

Image from Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office

Image from Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office

Image from Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office

He was driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe but the Texas plates on his vehicle read GFF-1095 and were registered to a white Honda Odyssey from Conroe, Texas. The man’s car with the same plates was also seen on August 2 at a 7-Eleven gas station at the corner of West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Guadalupe Street in Austin.

The man is described as being in his early 20s or late teens. He was clean-shaven with a fade haircut and no visible scars or tattoos. He was wearing white shoes, red shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Carvin at (512) 549-5063 or email him at robert.carvin@co.bastrop.tx.us. You’re asked to reference Case No. 19-S-04352.