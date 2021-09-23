Bastrop Music Festival highlights community through live music

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, the City of Bastrop will be home to a four-day live music festival — the Bastrop Music Festival.

The third annual event is back after more it was delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will feature nearly 40 acts from hip hop to country and will take place at several venues across the city such as restaurants, distilleries, a farmers market and a local community center. Festival organizers said the festival is set up in this way to be able to give attendees a taste of the city.

“We’re glad to be able to showcase the city,” Stewart Ramser, the festival’s producer, said. “It’s a music-friendly community and it’s got some great venues and businesses and love to showcase it.”

Bastrop Music Festival daily schedule. (Source: Bastrop Music Festival)

Those at Visit Bastrop depend on tourists to visit and spend money to help the community grow.

“When visitors come here and they stay in our hotel rooms and they visit our restaurants, when they shop local and hang out at our attractions they’re supporting Bastrop’s essential programs and services,” Ashton LaFuente, the marketing manager for Visit Bastrop, said. “If you’ve never been out here before we’re just 30 miles east of Austin.”

Festival organizers said they are encouraging attendees to wear masks but COVID-19 guidelines will be up to each business participating.

The first show starts at 4 p.m. Thursday at Copper Shot Distillery. Tickets start at $7 for one show or $40 for a weekend pass. The festival will also offer a couple of free shows and a kids’ show at the Sugar Shack.