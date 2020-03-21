Bastrop man tests presumptive positive for COVID-19, becomes county’s first case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A 37-year-old man is Bastrop County’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to the Bastrop County Health Authority.

The county says it is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to identify anyone that could’ve come in contact with the Bastrop resident.

“We fully expected to see cases in our county and have been diligently preparing for this situation,” Bastrop County Emergency Management Coordinator Christine Files said.

Bastrop County is providing two COVID-19 hotlines for residents with questions. For general information, residents should call 512-303-4300. For medical questions on coronavirus symptoms, residents should call the Ascension COVID-19 medical hotline at 833-978-0649.

As of Friday evening, Austin Public Health confirmed there are 58 cases of COVID-19 in Travis County and 448 cases in Texas.