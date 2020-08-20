Bastrop ISD teacher placed on leave over social media posts

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows a Facebook app icon on a smartphone in New York. The Australian government said on Friday, July 31, 2020 it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A high school math teacher in Bastrop has been placed on administrative leave as the district investigates posts on his Facebook page.

A KXAN viewer shared screenshots of his page, which appear to show memes that included references to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Democrats who kneeled at the nation’s Capitol to honor George Floyd after his death.

Kevin Kinard is listed as a Precalculus and AP Calculus teacher at Cedar Creek High School on the school’s website.

Bastrop ISD placed him on leave Wednesday morning, as it waits for the outcome of an investigation into possible violations of discrimination and code of conduct policies.

“Bastrop ISD takes this report seriously, and we remain committed to a teaching and learning environment that is free from discrimination and upholds the highest of standards,” the district said.