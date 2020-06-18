Bastrop ISD student athletes test positive for COVID-19 days after high school begins summer workouts

Bastrop High School is one of five curbside meal pickup locations for Bastrop ISD students starting Monday, March 23, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Independent School District has suspended its summer workout camps for students after three student athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported.

The district says it has no way of knowing whether or not the students contracted the coronavirus while attending the strength and conditioning camps beginning June 8.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) sent guidance allowing schools to host summer workouts beginning last Monday. The Bastrop High School and Cedar Creek High School launched a Monday-Thursday program on that date and learned about the positive results last Friday and Saturday.

Under the direction of the local health authority, the three students will quarantine at home. All other coaches and athletes who may have been in close contact with them have been advised to isolate for two weeks and monitor their symptoms.

The camp at Cedar Creek High School is still ongoing, the district reports.