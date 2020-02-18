Bastrop deputies searching for gang member accused of assaulting man who asked him to slow his car down

Bastrop County

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(BCSO/KXAN)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is a known gang member who is now accused of assaulting a man who asked him to slow his car down.

According to BCSO, on Jan. 26, Johnathan Andrew Long, 20, and several friends were traveling on McDonald Lane in Cedar Creek when they passed a man who asked them to slow down.

Long then reportedly stopped his vehicle, a white Chrysler 300, and assaulted the man.

It’s unknown what Long is currently driving, but BCSO says he’s known to use drugs, use firearms and is a registered gang member with the Tree Top Piru street gang.

If you see him, you should use caution and contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 930-TIPS or click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Shudde Fath

Trending Stories

Don't Miss