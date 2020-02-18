Bastrop deputies searching for gang member accused of assaulting man who asked him to slow his car down

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is a known gang member who is now accused of assaulting a man who asked him to slow his car down.

According to BCSO, on Jan. 26, Johnathan Andrew Long, 20, and several friends were traveling on McDonald Lane in Cedar Creek when they passed a man who asked them to slow down.

Long then reportedly stopped his vehicle, a white Chrysler 300, and assaulted the man.

It’s unknown what Long is currently driving, but BCSO says he’s known to use drugs, use firearms and is a registered gang member with the Tree Top Piru street gang.

If you see him, you should use caution and contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 930-TIPS or click here.