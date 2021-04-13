Bastrop County wildfire 100% contained, but still expect to see smoke rising from the area

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from past coverage of the fire on April 10, 2021.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said the Cassel Way Fire that threatened homes and prompted evacuations over the weekend is now 100% contained.

The office explained this means a “fuel break has been completed around the fire’s perimeter,” and firefighters are confident it will not spread past the line. Some stumps and logs may still be burning, and smoke will still be visible as the fire continues to smolder.

The fire burned 37 acres, threatened 15 homes and prompted evacuations for 24 homes, the office said. 50 firefighters and 31 fire trucks responded. No homes were destroyed, and no one was hurt.

Those evacuations were lifted for residents near Cassel Way and Kelly Road West Saturday night.

The office said the fire was caused by an outdoor cooking fire that grew out of control.