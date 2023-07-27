BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department said officials will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to update a case from the 1970s.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the case involves a woman’s body found on U.S. Highway 290 near FM 696. That is just southeast of Elgin.

The department said she was found on June 21, 1979 and authorities were not able to identify her at the time.

The department announcement did not mention any new developments regarding the case.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.