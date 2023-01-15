BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Elections Department announced Friday it would be conducting the county’s first “I Voted” and “Future Voter” sticker design contest.

Department officials said the contest was open to students in grades K-12 who reside in Bastrop County.

Once all the designs are submitted, a panel of five judges will pick the first, second and third place winners for each contest.

“Judging will be based on theme, uniqueness of the design, and artistry,” organizers said.

The winning designs will be used as the county’s official “I Voted” and “Future Voter” sticker during the 2023-2024 election cycle.

Organizers said the deadline to submit a design is Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

“The Bastrop County Elections Department is excited to engage its students in the electoral process by offering the opportunity to design a limited-edition sticker for Bastrop County residents. We look forward to seeing the creativity and talent Bastrop County Students have to offer,” said Elections Administrator Kristin Miles.