BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – Bastrop County Commissioners voted on Aug. 28 to establish a Public Health Department in the county, according to a press release from the county.

The announcement said the department’s creation would be effective on Oct. 1.

According to the release, commissioners voted unanimously after getting a report on June 12.

The Bastrop County Public Health Improvement Project Final Report noted community leaders recommended that commissioners create a governmental public health agency, the release said.

It also said that commissioners should act quickly “given a significant number of public health events and emergencies that have threatened the county in the past.”

According to the county, the report also pointed to “communication both during disasters and blue-sky times, accountability and clarity of authority, collaboration between public health systems and organizations, and the need for a sustainable public health infrastructure.”

The county said “these issues could be drastically improved or even resolved with the creation of a central focus that a public health department could provide.”