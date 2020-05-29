Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide outside Del Valle grocery store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed in his car outside a Del Valle grocery story May 24, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

Ambrosio Gonzales was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Country Groceries in Del Valle, Cook said, and nobody has been arrested in connection with his death yet.

Cook said the homicide happened around 9:30 p.m.

Cook said the store has surveillance video of the area, and his office will use that as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is in charge of the autopsy, Cook said.

