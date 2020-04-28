Bastrop County residents no longer required to wear face masks in public

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape signed a directive rescinding the county’s previous order which required residents to wear face masks while out in public.

Bastrop County, like many neighboring counties, issued the original order requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pape said the order was in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Monday that he would let the statewide Stay-At-Home order expire.

The judge says, however, that although masks are “no longer required under local or state law,” he encourages residents to still practice wearing them out in public where social distancing is not easily maintained.