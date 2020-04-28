Bastrop County residents no longer required to wear face masks in public

Bastrop County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape signed a directive rescinding the county’s previous order which required residents to wear face masks while out in public.

Bastrop County, like many neighboring counties, issued the original order requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pape said the order was in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Monday that he would let the statewide Stay-At-Home order expire.

The judge says, however, that although masks are “no longer required under local or state law,” he encourages residents to still practice wearing them out in public where social distancing is not easily maintained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss