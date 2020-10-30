Bastrop County nonprofits can now apply for up to $10,000 in CARES act funds

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Nonprofit organizations in Bastrop County can now receive extra help in paying off COVID-19-related expenses through CARES grant funds.

This week, Bastrop County announced organizations will be able to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money through the county’s COVID-19 CARES nonprofit grant program.

The grant program total is $200,000, the county said, and the deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

Program requirements

The county said organizations that got funds through the county’s small business grant program or groups established or inactive after Feb. 14 of this year are not eligible.

A nonprofit can only get one grant award, but if an organization has more than one location in the county, up to three locations can apply for grants separately, the county said.

Expenses the grants can be used for include:

personal protective equipment (PPE)

food assistance

rent/mortgage

utilities

Expenses already paid for or reimbursed by other grant programs aren’t eligible, the county said.

Applying

You can apply online here. If you don’t wish to apply online, applications can be picked up at:

Security desk at the Bastrop County Courthouse Annex

Bastrop Chamber of Commerce

Elgin Chamber of Commerce

Smithville Chamber of Commerce

Cedar Creek Annex Building (JP/Tax Office)

Elgin Annex Building (JP/Tax Office)

Smithville Annex (JP/Tax Office)

Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first serve basis, the county said. Bastrop County Commissioners Court will award grants no later than Dec. 30. Organizations will be alerted of the outcome of their application by email.

You can email your questions to cares.grant@co.bastrop.tx.us.