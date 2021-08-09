Bastrop County neighbors struggle to find COVID-19 testing, as infection numbers rise

Bastrop County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — There’s been a continuous push for getting your COVID-19 vaccine but now some residents in Bastrop County say there’s a lack of info on where you can go to get tested.

As cases rise, this is concerning for many who have reached out to KXAN.

On Bastrop County’s website, there are several community links with COVID-19 info, but most of it is from last year. There’s no recent information about COVID-19 testing.

There is no Health Authority in Bastrop County right now, after the former leader in the position — Desmar Walkes — works for the City of Austin now.

KXAN has asked Bastrop County if it is aware of some issues people are having, and what its doing to address these problems.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 6 p.m. by reporter Jala Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss