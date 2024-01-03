Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was shot New Year’s Day in Bastrop County from celebratory gunfire, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said it received 47 calls for service involving celebratory gunfire this year.

“The increased calls for service concerning celebratory gunfire are not unusual with people shooting into the air during New Year’s Eve, but this year had a different outcome,” BCSO said.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said at 12:14 a.m. Monday, 911 received a call regarding a person being shot near Riddle Road. BCSO said investigating deputies found a man received a gunshot wound to the upper part of his back in the neck area while outside his residence.

“The bullet appeared to have dropped out of the sky and was obviously a celebratory gunshot that was aimed upward. Yet, there was no gunfire in the immediate area,” BCSO said.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital and later released but said the outcome could have been worse.

“This is an unfortunate but great example of why a firearm should never be fired indiscriminately into the air, since the bullet must come down and cannot be predicted, making the person firing the gun subject to criminal prosecution,” BCSO said.