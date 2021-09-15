Bastrop County launches mobile COVID-19 testing site

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bastrop County’s first free mobile COVID-19 testing clinic is up and running at Smithville Recreation Center.

People, with or without symptoms, can get tested for the virus daily from 3 to 7 p.m. now through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

The testing site is stocked with close to 2,000 tests ready to be administered. It expects to get thousands more in the next few days.

“Bastrop County kind of a tight-knit community…. there are a lot of difference, disparate entities, but you know, when it came to the pandemic, we all managed to pull together and do the work that needs to be done in order to support our community and to make sure that we can bring this outbreak of the delta variant under control,” said Madeline Eden, executive director of COVAC.

The clinic will be moving around in the county to help serve different areas.

It’s operated by nonprofit Bastrop County Cares, COVAC and the county’s Office of Emergency Management.