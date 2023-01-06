BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.

Raul Caballero, 22, allegedly shot his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Vera in the face, killing her. Her body was found by someone on FM-1704 in Bastrop County on December 30, BCSO said.

The victim’s parents reported her missing and law enforcement said they believed Caballero was involved at that point. He is from the Bryan/College Station area, according to officials.

Investigators said they learned Caballero was using Vera’s cell phone and car. On Jan. 4, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The BCSO said when it served the warrant, there was a police chase involving several law enforcement agencies in the College Station area.

Caballero wrecked the victim’s vehicle, BCSO said, and when officers approached it, they found Caballero in the driver’s side with a gunshot wound to his head. As of Thursday, law enforcement said he was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound.

A family friend created a GoFundMe for Vera’s family. KXAN verified its legitimacy with GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.