Bastrop County has 3 cases of COVID-19

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Bastrop County.

The first COVID-19 case in Bastrop County was announced March 21. A 37-year-old man was Bastrop County’s first presumptive positive case

March 25 Update

Bastrop County announced its second positive COVID-19 case March 25. It is a 33-year-old woman who was exposed while she was traveling.

March 28 Update

Bastrop County announced its third positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, and the first positive test from sampling done at Bastrop County’s test site. The patient is a 31-year-old female who is currently quarantined in her home.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape is urging people to stay home.

“Although not unexpected, we are concerned by this news,” Pape said in the County’s release. “As testing increases, we will see an increase in the number of positives across the country and state, including here in Bastrop County. This is also good in a sense, because now this person will get treatment and will not be spreading the virus to others.”