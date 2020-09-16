Bastrop County Elections Department out $12,300 after Texas Supreme Court ballot correction

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A last-minute ballot change is costing the Bastrop County Elections Department more than $12,000 and delaying the mailing of thousands of ballots to voters.

On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled ballots for the Nov. 3 election are required to add three Green Party candidates.

This comes after Democrats successfully sued to remove the Green Party nominees for U.S. Senate, Railroad Commission and the 21st Congressional District from the ballot, the Texas Tribune reports. The party appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court earlier this month.

As a result of the ruling, Bastrop County Elections is working to reprint emergency ballots before they are required to be sent to overseas and military voters by Saturday.

The department said regular mail-in ballots have not been sent out yet, so no voter has gotten a bad one. However, the mailing of those ballots will be delayed because of the correction.

Ballots already printed will be destroyed Monday at the department’s location on Pecan Street. Bastrop County Elections said the estimated cost of destroying the old ballots and reprinting new ones is $12,300.