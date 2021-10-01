Bastrop County deputies search for murder suspect

Bastrop County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Davion Markeith Veal, 22 (Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

Davion Markeith Veal, 22 (Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies in Bastrop County are searching for a murder suspect Friday.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for Davion Markeith Veal, 22. He’s described as being 5’11” and weighing 195 pounds. Deputies say he was last seen in Bastrop, but he may be in Killeen as well.

If you see Veal, officials are asking you not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities want you to call 911 instead.

KXAN has reached out for more information on the murder Veal is accused of committing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss