Bastrop County deputies search for murder suspect

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies in Bastrop County are searching for a murder suspect Friday.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for Davion Markeith Veal, 22. He’s described as being 5’11” and weighing 195 pounds. Deputies say he was last seen in Bastrop, but he may be in Killeen as well.

If you see Veal, officials are asking you not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities want you to call 911 instead.

KXAN has reached out for more information on the murder Veal is accused of committing.