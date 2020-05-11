Bastrop County: COVID-19 test results from nursing homes are ‘encouraging’

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, several local governments of Bastrop County released a joint statement explaining the status of COVID-19 testing in area nursing homes.

And the results, they say, are “encouraging.”

Bastrop County Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management have been monitoring local nursing homes. Results of a recent survey for COVID-19 showed one positive out 94 tests taken.

The person with the positive result is being monitored and is in isolation.

“This is very good news,” said Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “Based on other facilities in the MSA, we are pleased that there appears to be no epidemic of the virus in our local eldercare facilities.”

Bastrop County says it has now conducted a total of 890 tests. Of those tests, from March 24 to May 8, the county says 433 have been at a drive-thru testing site on doctor’s orders.

As of now, there are 112 positive cases confirmed in Bastrop County, with 35 recoveries, and 2 fatalities. Click here for a live blog of COVID-19 cases in Bastrop County.